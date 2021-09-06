Former Inter Allies gaffer, Yaw Preko, has tipped Kwame Peprah and Kwame Poku to fill the void Asamoah Gyan has left at the Black Stars.

Gyan, who is the country’s all-time top scorer, has been out of the national team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team has struggled to find the back of the net without Gyan’s inclusion.

Preko, speaking in an interview, pleaded with Ghanaians to tone down their criticisms on Jordan Ayew who has failed to live up to expectations since Gyan’s exit.

According to him, Peprah and Opoku are the best pair to fill the goal-scoring void at the Black Stars.

Kwame Peprah and Kwame Poku

“Asamoah Gyan’s exit has created a void at the Black Stars which is obvious,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Jordan Ayew is doing his best but Jordan’s style of play is like Harry Kane because he always wants from the wings but Asamoah Gyan is a proper striker and that is what we need.

“Kwame Peprah proved that he can do that. He has left for Orlando Pirates and the club bought him with confidence because they know what he can offer.

“In the past, we hear that players go for trials and fail but in Peprah’s case, he was bought with a huge price and it tells he is a good player.

“We saw how Kwame Poku was performing with Asante Kotoko before he joined USM Alger and he has been consistent with his performance and for me, these players can fill Asamoah Gyan’s void at Black Stars.

“We are struggling and these players must be encouraged to play for us,” he added.