In Ghana, when a musician dies, there are platforms mounted where members in the music fraternity perform to wish the dead musician well in the after-life journey.

It isn’t mandatory but as a custom or norm some perform to grace the occasion where fans, loved ones of the fallen artiste gather to pay their last respects, but in an interview with rapper Yaa Pono he said he doesn’t want that.

According to him, his will is to stop musicians from performing at his funeral grounds when he kicks the bucket.

He made this revelation known in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

I have told my mum, dad and even elder sister that I don’t want musicians to perform at my funeral when I die. That is my will and it is personal, he said.

Queried if he does not want any feud at his funeral, hence the decision, the ‘Amen’ hitmaker simply said: Why should my colleagues perform when I am dead? Everyone and what they like and that is my will,

