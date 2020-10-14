Grammy Award-winning artiste Wyclef Jean is urging his Twitter followers to listen to Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi‘s music.

The celebrated artiste introduced his followers to the ‘Adiepena’ hit singer on his new show Run That Back.

Wyclef stated that he admires not only KiDi’s vocals and like songs but also his ability to play numerous instruments.

“…and he got the looks to go with it. That means they call you what’s considered the triple threat,” he said in a one minute video posted on Twitter.

For this weeks #RunThatBack Put Me On artist we got the triple threat @KiDiMusic. I got Say Cheese on repeat, check him out! pic.twitter.com/qpUBCcgzUi — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) October 12, 2020

He added a snippet KiDi’s new hit song ‘Say Cheese’ off his Blue EP.

“I got Say Cheese on repeat, check him out!” Wyclef captioned his post.