Ghana handed tough draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the Black Stars make their fourth appearance in the World Cup.

The official draw in Doha, Qatar on Friday, 1st April for the 29 qualified nations placed Otto Addo’s men in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars faced Portugal in the 2014 World Cup, hosted in Brazil.

Unfortunately, the Ghanaians could not match the Portuguese as they lost by two goals to one, causing the Black Stars to exit the competition with just a point.

The 32-team football event will kick off in Qatar on November 21. Qatar will open the ceremony against Ecuador in November with the final taking place on December 18, 2022.

The tournament will take place between November 21 and December 18 in Qatar.

This could be a revenge moment for the Black Stars after being drawn in the same group as Uruguay.

This brings back painful memories from South Africa 2010 after Atletico Madrid striker, Luis Suarez denied Ghana a 120 minute goal scoring opportunity courtesy a handball.