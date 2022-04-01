Actress Joselyn Dumas is one of the celebrities who are opposed to the E-levy.

In a post on Twitter, she revealed that since the Bill was passed on Tuesday, many people have begun withdrawing their monies from their mobile money accounts.

She explained that this singular action is setting the country back to a predominantly cash system.

“E-Levy will be the demise of digitisation. The charges are ridiculous!… What???” She wrote.

People are emptying their MoMo left & right. I guess we’re back to Cash System in Ghana 🇬🇭.



E-Levy will be the demise of digitisation. The charges are ridiculous!… What??? 🤦🏻‍♀️ — JOSELYN DUMAS®️ (@Joselyn_Dumas) March 31, 2022

Her comments come after Parliament approved the controversial Electronic Transactions (E-Levy) Bill on Tuesday, March 29.

This decision was reached after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

It was considered under a certificate of urgency.

The Bill was adopted at a reduced rate of 1.5% from the initial 1.75% amid a Minority walkout.

The tax, which has become a subject of debate among Ghanaians, is expected to rake in close to ¢6 billion in tax revenue for the country.

The Ghana Revenue Authority has already hinted that its structures have been revised and ready to ensure mobilisation of the income.

On March 31, President Akufo-Addo signed the E-levy Bill into law.

Meanwhile, Joselyn Dumas shared reactions from followers underneath her post.

People are emptying their MoMo left & right. I guess we’re back to Cash System in Ghana 🇬🇭.



E-Levy will be the demise of digitisation. The charges are ridiculous!… What??? 🤦🏻‍♀️ — JOSELYN DUMAS®️ (@Joselyn_Dumas) March 31, 2022

Some agreed with her while others held the view that paying the levy would not have been such an issue if the people would be made aware of the revenue generated and what use it has been put.