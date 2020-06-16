Majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has announced that work on the club’s Pobiman Project will officially start next week.

Turkish firm, Prefabex Construction is in charge of the building of the facility.

The Pobiman Project, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.

“To become successful technically, we need infrastructures and that’s where Pobiman Academy Project comes in. We have done everything that we need to do for the Pobiman Academy Project to start”, the President of the National House of Chiefs told GTV Sports +.

”We have signed a contract with a Turkish company, Prefabex to build the structures for the Pobiman project. Prefabex are building the structures in Turkey and a local contractor has been tasked for the foundation under the Turkish company’s supervision. Works at the Pobiman Academy Project will commence next week. We will start digging the ground next week,” he added.