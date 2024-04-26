A group of mine workers on Friday petitioned Parliament over the sale of the Bogoso-Prestea mine in the Western region.

The Deputy Clerk of Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djaoutre received the petition on behalf of Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The workers were prevented by personnel of the Ghana Police Service from accessing the precinct due to their huge number and advised to nominate 10 people as representatives.

They were therefore led by the General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union, Abdul Moomin Gbana.

Mr Gbana pleaded with the House to intervene swiftly to address what they described as crisis at the mine.

“We also want to mention that the sale and purchasing agreement did not come to Parliament, so we want the Speaker and by extension Parliament to conduct investigations into the agreement,” he requested.

Receiving the petition, Mr Djaoutre assured their concerns will be conveyed to the Speaker and the appropriate steps will be taken.

The group had earlier converged at the Independence Square, demanding that government revokes the mining lease of Future Global Resources(FGR) Limited, the operators of the Bogoso-Prestea Mines.

This comes after the Ministry gave managers of the Bogoso and Prestea Mines, Future Global Resources (FGR), 14 days to commence payment of salaries owed to workers.

The Ministry said FGR must also complete the payment of all outstanding salaries no later than May 30, 2024.

ALSO READ: