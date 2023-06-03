In a shocking incident that unfolded on Mama Efe’s show on Nhyira FM, a young woman in her early twenties unleashed a torrent of curses upon her partner after a DNA paternity test revealed he was not the biological father of her child.

The video capturing the woman’s furious outburst and her refusal to accept the test results quickly went viral, leaving viewers stunned.

The man, known as Frederick, had initially accused the woman of infidelity, raising doubts about the child’s parentage.

To resolve the escalating dispute, a DNA test was arranged which would provide conclusive evidence of the child’s true biological father.

The test results were presented to the woman on air, clearly indicating that Frederick was not the father. However, instead of accepting the evidence, the woman vehemently rejected its validity, adamantly claiming that she had never been intimate with anyone other than Frederick.

Her denial of the results not only surprised the show host but also led to a heated exchange between them.

Challenged by the host to pursue the matter through legal means if she disagreed with the test results, the woman left the radio station with Frederick. It was at this point that a video captured the woman launching a verbal assault on Frederick in public, resorting to cursing and berating him.

With a mix of anger and anguish, she cried out, “You are a bad person, you are a fool, you are useless to me, you are not a sensible man.” Her words carried a heavy emotional weight, reflecting the deep disappointment and hurt she felt.

Desperate to express her pain, she continued, “I wanted you to beat me. I am pained about this, Frederick. I will let you beat me because you are a fool to me.” The woman’s desire for physical punishment suggests a need for a tangible outlet for the overwhelming emotions she was experiencing.

The curses intensified as she expressed her rage and humiliation, exclaiming, “Frederick, your mother, and all your family members will die… you have disgraced me, Frederick, and as a result, you will never give birth. Sex you may have, but you can never give birth in your entire life.”

In a strange turn of events, a woman who made her partner conduct a DNA test curses and hurls insults at the man after the test results show that the child is not even his. pic.twitter.com/YvZWZiKSWY — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) June 2, 2023

These words, laden with bitterness and despair, reflected her desire to inflict pain and suffering on Frederick in return for the emotional turmoil she had endured.

The video, capturing this intense outburst, circulated widely, sparking a range of reactions from viewers. While some sympathised with the woman’s anguish, others criticised her for resorting to curses and verbal abuse.

