A funeral took a strange turn when a woman decided to jump on top of a half-opened coffin to twerk.

Mobile phone footage taken by a spectator showed the young woman climbing onto a wooden coffin and dancing to the reggae music.

She shook her body and went to kiss the glass window of the half-opened coffin, which was placed on top of two motorbikes in the middle of a road in the city of Manta, in the province of Manabí, Ecuador.

A large crowd of men were seen cheering in high spirits as the music blasts from a loudspeaker.

The crowd cheered when the woman twerked on top of the wooden casket (Image: Twitter)

It was unclear what the woman’s relationship to the deceased was but she was seen leaning over and giving kisses on the glass panel several times.

The video was shared on Twitter along with a caption: “If yo girl don’t do this at yo funeral is she really yo girl.”

According to El Universo, the deceased was identified as 38-year-old Marlon Mero Quijije.

He was shot three times in different parts of his body when he was walking in the neighbourhood of San Jose in Manta and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The bizarre scene was captured on the streets of Ecuador when they sent off the deceased (Image: Twitter)

Prosecutors believe he was a victim of an apparent robbery and was attacked when he resisted.

Diego Bolaños, Chief of Operations of the Manta District Police, explained that six bullet holes were found in the area of the attack, of which three hit Marlon.

He added that Marlon had no criminal record.

The fatal attack came after a lawyer was assassinated just a few blocks away later in the week.