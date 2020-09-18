The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said 11 persons have been arrested over the leakage of the Mathematics paper of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The paper leaked on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Pictures of the Mathematics paper, which was scheduled to be have been written on Thursday, went viral on social media a few minutes before the start of the paper.

Head of Legal Affairs at WAEC, Rev. Victor Brew, disclosed that the arrested persons will assist with investigations.

“Now, with the issue of leakage, we have gone ahead and reported these allegations and also handed them over to the security agencies, specifically National Security and BNI.

“Some of the persons have been apprehended to assist with investigations into these issues of snapping of question papers after the exam has begun.

“Yesterday, we had eight persons rounded up in Accra, three were also picked up in Obuasi and handed over to the police.”

WAEC earlier announced that it had put in place stringent measures to ensure that this year’s BECE did not see a repetition of the previous year’s events including leaked examination papers and cheating.