A woman has spent three days crawling inside cockroach-infested storm drains to save puppies.

Callie Clemens, the ex of Koby Clemens, son of former Yankees star pitcher Roger Clemens, embarked on a rescue mission to save abandoned puppies in Houston, Texas. With her dog Giselle and a small team of volunteers, she crawled through roach-infested storm drains after hearing reports of whimpering puppies underground.

Callie’s small size, 5ft, allowed her to fit through the system’s narrow 24-inch openings, making her an effective rescuer. Over four days, she spent significant time both above and underground, tirelessly searching for the puppies. The ASPCA and local animal control were limited in their ability to assist, leaving the responsibility to concerned citizens like Callie.

She said she had spent about eight hours underground and at least 20 hours above ground doing reconnaissance over the past four days.

Callie said, “I saw two [puppies] down there,” expressing her dedication to continuing the rescue mission and her desire to keep one of the rescued pups if she finds it, despite facing challenges from the city’s limitations in helping with the efforts.

She told the New York Post: “I’m exhausted! It’s hard to sleep. I’m not stopping, I mean, I already told my mom, ‘I think I’m going to keep this dog if I find it,’ I’m so invested.

“Houston is so bad that 311, which is who we call, and animal control, they have rules that we can’t get down in there, and then 311, none of those people can fit in the tunnels, so it leaves it to the citizen, the little guy.

“The ASPCA took the female… and the other one went to the shelter, and it really needs a home, and it’s a boy.”

Houston’s stray animal problem is a significant concern, with around 1 million stray dogs and cats roaming the streets. The city lacks mandatory spay-neuter laws, contributing to the issue. The rescue efforts shed light on the challenges faced by animal advocates in the city.

Callie Clemens founded the nonprofit organization “Paws Off the Street” to address the stray animal crisis in the area.

Roger Clemens, a renowned baseball pitcher, faced controversy due to his alleged steroid abuse and has not been elected to the Hall of Fame.