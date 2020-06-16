A woman exercising at the beach has been slammed online for being ‘disrespectful’ and for having “bad manners.”

The young woman, who appeared to be a social media influencer, was seen squatting in a pink one-piece swimsuit as her friend moved around her to capture the moment on her phone.

However, the pair seem completely oblivious to the religious ceremony taking place just metres away from them.

A group of Balinese locals were stood in traditional dress as they prepared what seemed to be a religious ceremony.

The video, which was captured by an onlooker, sees the camera pan from the two women, to the group of locals, highlighting the little distance between them.

The pair were none the wiser (Image: thecanggupole/Instagram)

Whilst the location of the beach hasn’t been confirmed, it is believed to be one in Canguu.

The clip was later shared to the Canggu-based Instagram community account, @thecanggupole, and was captioned: “Ignorancers In The Wild,” word play on their role as ‘influencers.’

They were slammed for being ‘disrespectful’ (Image: thecanggupole/Instagram)

However, since the influencer is yet to be identified, it’s unclear as to whether she is a certified personal trainer or whether she is simply sharing this content with her followers.

According to the admin manager of the account, the pair were asked to move from their spot, but they refused.

Since the video was shared, it has been viewed over 60,000 times and has been received hundreds of comments.

A number of people have called the influencer out for being disrespectful, with one saying: “Is it that hard to respect a culture that open to everyone seriously!”

Another also said: “Only caring about themselves” and a third called her “tone deaf.”