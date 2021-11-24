A middle-aged woman has reportedly gone missing in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region since Friday, November 19, 2021.

She has been identified as Madam Philomena Nyarko, the wife of the Director of Finance of the International Community School (ICS).

Mrs Nyarko is said to have left the house around 5:30 am on Friday with the intention of taking a walk on the Pakyi campus where they live.

At about 6:30 am, her husband called to find out why she wasn’t back in the house but to no avail.

An official complaint has since been lodged with the Kumasi police who said they were currently investigating the matter.