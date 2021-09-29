A 38-year-old woman has been convicted to 90 days imprisonment by the Asamakese Circuit Court for defrauding by pretense, contrary to section 131 of the Criminal Offenses Act 29/60.

Gifty Arthur, the convict, pleaded guilty and was convicted on her plea when she appeared before the court presided over by His Honour Abubakari Abass Adams.

Sergeant Samuel Owusu, the prosecution officer, told the court that the complainants, in this case, are members of the Apostolic Church-Ghana at Asuaba, near Adeiso while the convict is a trader from Kwadaso-Kumasi.

He said on August, 8, at about 10:00 am, the complainants were having church service when the accused person joined them and introduced herself as a philanthropist who gives loans to people in need.

He explained that the complainants showed interest and paid various sums of monies totaling ¢2,500.00 to her to facilitate loans for them.

After receiving the money, she absconded.

The prosecution statement said the convict went into hiding but a member of the church spotted her at Suhum and alerted the Police to arrest her.

She was later transferred to the Adeiso District Police command for investigation and prosecution.

