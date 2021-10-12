A woman, who claimed to have been given a two-month-old baby, is in police custody as investigations go on.

This was after she was arrested at Jinnah Avenue clinic in South C after she failed to give a detailed account of the baby.

Everlyne Muhonja Asuva was arrested on October 5 at about 6:30 pm by Akila police station officers after they were tipped by a nurse from the clinic where she had visited while carrying the baby.

In preliminary investigations, police established that the suspect had been with the child for close to three months now and when he was subjected to comprehensive interrogation, she stated that the baby girl had been abandoned within Mathare’s vicinity even though she failed to report the incident at any police station.

She further claimed that some women, who found the baby abandoned, were the ones who handed the baby to her.

The investigating officer Moses Sakwa told the court that they are still digging into the matter and above all is to be able to trace the real parents of the baby.

“The responded is helping us with crucial information to get to the bottom of it and also capture the other ladies mentioned by the suspect and hopefully getting to know the parents of the baby,” the investigative officer Moses Sakwa said in an affidavit.

“It is, therefore, with the interest of justice, well being of the child and within the discretion of this court to grant me 1️0 days as in order to complete probe,” he added.

The court in its consideration granted the orders as sought.