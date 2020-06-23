Father’s Day is an occasion set aside to celebrate fathers, potential fathers and men who in one way or the other play the role of a father in their various facets of life.

June 21, 2020, was the day for this year’s celebration as almost a good number of people took to social media to celebrate men who have played important roles in their lives.

Ghpage reports that during the celebration a woman took a different approach in wishing the father of her children Father’s Day.

The woman (name withheld) from Nigeria presented her husband a coffin as a Father’s Day gift, an action that left her neighbours in total shock.

Reports have it that the wife purchased the coffin four days ahead of the D-Day and kept it at the seller’s shop. She then picked it up on her way back from church before handing it to her husband.