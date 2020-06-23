The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a couple for allegedly inserting a bottle into the private part of the man’s ex-girlfriend.

Osas Onyeokweni, and his wife, Tomisin Onyeokwenu, were arrested following a complaint from his ex to the police.

She said she got a call from Mr Onyeokweni who asked her to meet him somewhere for a discussion which he said was important.

When she got to the location she met the couple who lured her into an uncompleted building. There madam Onyeokwenu allegedly tore her dress with scissors.

The man then allegedly held her down for his wife to empty a bottle of herbal drink into her vagina.

The couple also took pictures of her and threatened to upload them online if she dared report the incident to anyone.

“On interrogation, the couple admitted committing the crime but pleaded that they regretted their action,” the command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said.