An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 47-year-old woman to a fine of ¢120,000.00 for possessing Indian hemp.

Rita Atsufui Koffie would spend three years imprisonment in hard labour if she fails to pay the fine.

She admitted the offence, and she was convicted on her own plea, but the sentence was deferred to Thursday when she was sentenced to a fine of 10,000 penalty units equivalent to ¢120,000.00.

Meanwhile, the convict has tested negative to pregnancy based on the order of Susana Eduful, the judge, before handing down the sentence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Evans Kessie, told the court that madam Koffie was a trader, living at Sukura near Dansoman.

He said upon a tip-off, the Police arrested her on September 9, 2020, at about 1600 hours with three buckets of the Indian hemp soaked in liquid, popularly known as “lacka” as well as the quantity of the dried leaves.

ASP Kessie said the exhibit tested positive during a laboratory examination.