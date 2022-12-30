An Indonesian woman dumped her boyfriend in a huff after his mum asked her to clean the dinner dishes lying around in the kitchen.

On November 25, TikTok user Belladeasy said she expected the older woman to simply tell her to “leave the plates (on the table).”

She did not take too kindly to that request, especially given the fact that she’d already been helping out in the kitchen after the potential mother-in-law inquired if she knows how to cook.

According to the lady, the meet-the-parents session seemed rather labour-intensive.

It is no surprise that Belladeasy took swift action regarding her relationship as she “could picture what it’d be like being [the older woman’s] daughter-in-law”. “Oh my god, I’m so grateful,” she said.

Some netizens didn’t agree with Belladeasy’s decision.

In the comments section, netizens chipped in with varied reactions:

We can’t choose our parents but we can choose our parents-in-law,” one netizen said, seemingly in agreement with Belladeasy’s decision.

Others claimed that there was no real need for the woman to take such drastic actions.

“Laugh now. Cry later,” a TikTok user said.

“Last time, I just did what my mother-in-law asked of me… there was no problem at all,” another mentioned.