A 25-year-old mechanic has committed suicide by hanging on a tree at Fiifi Down, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased, Kwame Abdallah, was found hanging on a tree near a salt mining site on Wednesday 28th December, 2022.

Residents who were acquainted with Kwame said they notices a slight change in his demeanor in recent weeks but he never appeared like someone who was battling any problems which could cause him to commit suicide.

The body of the deceased has been retrieved by the Gomoa Nyanyano District Police Command for preservation while investigations are ongoing.