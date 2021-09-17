A woman has alleged that the gynaecologist she’d been seeing for nine years was her biological father.

Morgan Hellquist, who filed a lawsuit alleging medical malpractice, said she was conceived via artificial insemination and never knew her biological father.

The 35-year-old said she knew her current gynaecologist Morris Wortman, 70, facilitated the artificial impregnation of her mother.

Morgan’s family is said to have believed that the sperm was from a medical student.

During an appointment in April, Morgan began to wonder if Wortman, who works at The Center of Menstrual Disorders in Rochester, New York, could be her real dad.

The lawsuit claims that Wortman conducted a vaginal ultrasound on Morgan, he asked her to take off her mask and then invited his wife into the room to meet Morgan so she could look at her features, The Washington Post reports.

The doctor then allegedly said: “You’re really a good kid, such a good kid.”

In the following months, a DNA test suggested Morgan was the biological daughter of Wortman, from Rochester, New York.

Morgan, who was born in September 1985, was “in shock and disbelief that he would continue [to] treat her as her gynaecologist if she were his biological daughter”, according to the lawsuit.

Her mother underwent artificial insemination in the early 1980s after Morgan’s father was hit by a drunk driver and paralysed from the waist down.

The family requested the donor should have a clean medical history as well as northern European heritage.

Morgan’s mum became pregnant in 1985 following multiple failed artificial insemination attempts.

Morgan found out about her artificial conception in 1993, and her parents had Wortman as a talented doctor.

She maintained the same affinity and had her own children, the lawsuit says.

It also claims that that the search for her biological father resulted in the discovery of six half-siblings.

The DNA test that suggested she was Wortman’s daughter came from a half-brother, who had been in touch with one of Wortman’s known daughters.

He had done a test and found there was a 99.99% chance they were siblings.

Morgan says that she knew she was Wortman’s daughter then she could “never consent to being a patient at his gynaecology practise”, according to the lawsuit.

Morgan is suing Wortman for medical malpractice, lack of informed consent, battery, fraud, negligence and infliction of emotional distress, claiming Wortman told her the sperm he used in the insemination was from a medical student when he knew it was his own, and nevertheless going on to treat the daughter he helped create.

The Mirror Online contacted The Center for Menstrual Disorders for comment.