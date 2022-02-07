There could be all sorts of treasures hiding in your basement – left by owners from decades previous.

You might expect to find photographs, old toys, maybe even a creepy doll or two.

But one woman got a shock when she discovered a vibrator – but this particular sex toy wasn’t like anything you would find lately.

McKayla Pinsker was retrieving the Christmas decorations from her mid-century home when she noticed the odd item on a shelf in the dark.

Bizarrely, she and her husband Lucas have lived in the property for five years but had never noticed the ‘Vibra Slim’.

The pair burst out laughing when they realised it was probably an early sex toy that the previous owners had left behind.

McKayla, from Illinois, US, said in a Facebook post: “Last year we were getting out Christmas decorations from our basement.

“We had been in our house for four years at that point and found this shoved in the basement wall shelving. It is in fact a VIBRATOR from the 60s.”‘It does work, no I have not tried it.”

She added of the cringeworthy find: “My house was built in 1960 and had the same owners from the time it was built until we bought it in 2016.

“I have no idea how it wasn’t found before.

“We have built-in shelves in the basement and we store Christmas decorations and other stuff we don’t use often down there, so we had been in and out of there plenty of times.

“My husband is the one who found it and said it was shoved between a gap between the shelving.

“He said it definitely seemed like it was hidden there.”

The contraption itself isn’t exactly discreet. It resembles a kind of saddle, with a soft curve for someone to sit on top – with a metal handle at one end and thick connection wires.

Those who saw the pictures of the 1960 ‘massager’ in McKayla’s home in southern Illinois, found it hilarious.

One commented: ‘Owning one of these back when was taboo so it’s extra cool that you found it.

“Women couldn’t even have a credit card so her hubby had to order this.”

Another joked: “I’ve used worse,’ while one asked: ‘Wanna sell it?”

Someone else said: “Now THIS is a piece of history!!”

Another had a memory of making a similar discovery: “Okay so I found one of these in my grandpa’s closet when I was like 10 and thought it was an old motorcycle seat or something.

“I remember him getting super embarrassed and grabbing it from me. Now I know why.”

Another said she was convinced it was a neck massager, to which one commenter replied: “If your neck is on your vagina, then yes.”

McKayla says she even considered giving it to someone as a gift, adding: “We had talked about giving it as a gag gift to someone in our family during Christmas, but we really don’t know what to do with it.”