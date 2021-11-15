A man identified as Abdulateef, popularly known as Dagana, has been stabbed to death by his second wife after he caught her with another man in their matrimonial home.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Sunday, November 14, at the Edo State of Nigeria.

The woman stabbed Dagana when he came home at about 3 am and met her with another man in their bedroom, reported the DailyTrust.

The victim, Abdulateef

“The man was living with two wives in his house, but had to rent an apartment for his first wife in a different location to allow peace to reign while he stayed with the junior one in his house,” the report quoted a source as saying.

The deceased came home that night from his first wife’s rented apartment only to meet a man with his junior wife in their bedroom.

The deceased allegedly got hold of the visitor and in the process, the woman stabbed him twice on his stomach apparently to pave way for the alleged lover’s escape and make it look like a robbery attack.

The source said that Abdulateef died as a result of the injury.

It took an early intervention by the police to save the suspect from being killed by a mob.

The suspect is currently in police grips.