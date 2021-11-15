Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has said he feels emotional pain anytime the public uses harsh words against the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Deputy Minister of Tourism, the president bears the name of a royal lineage in his [Okraku-Matey’s] hometown, Akropong, which is in the Akuapem State.

“In Akropong, our former chief was Addo Dankwa Oseadeeyor. Anytime the name Addo Dankwa comes up, it is a big name from Akropong. The president’s name is Addo Dankwa, which is a stool name. So those of you who have been speaking anyhow of the President, we really feel the pain because he is a royal and can succeed the stool,” he said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on Saturday.

Mark Okraku-Mantey added that he was moved to join the campaign trail of the New Patriotic Party because of Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Ghana self-reliant.

Mr Okraku-Mantey said that he had, at the time, purposed to promote everything Ghanaian.

“A-Plus brings this idea and I said I like his ideas, I believe in his vision. Again, “the believe in Ghana agenda,” if you know me, you would know that I believe in Ghana big time,” he told host, George Quaye.

He said he was particularly keen on joining Akufo-Addo’s campaign because of a promise that more resources will be allocated to the development of the creative arts industry.

Mark Okraku-Mantey also touted the President‘s effort in leading Ghana’s industrial revolution.

Mark Okraku-Mantey, before his appointment as a Deputy Minister, was the Programmes Manager of Hitz FM, a radio station owned by the Multimedia Group Limited.

At 47, the former DJ is one of the youngest appointees in the current government.

