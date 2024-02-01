Agrihouse Foundation has presented a shop to Charlotte Yawa Sodzedo, the winner of the 6th edition Agricultural Student Boot Camp (AGSTUD), held at Adidome Senior High School in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

Charlotte Yawa Sodzedo, a final year student of Adidome Farm Institute, emerged as the overall winner of the AGSTUD, beating 97 students from various institutions, including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Ghana and others.

The initiative seeks to encourage more young people to explore opportunities in agriculture.

As part of her prize, Charlotte Yawa Sodzedo was handed a shop to sell Agriculture input.

Founder of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa explained the motive behind providing the shop to the award winner is to contribute to government’s agenda to enure farm get farm inputs across the country.

The winner, Charlotte Yawa Sodzedo appealed to the chief of Adidome to allocate a piece of land for her to farm to motivate the youth in the area.