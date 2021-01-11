A woman took to Facebook to accuse her husband-of-one-year of sexually molesting their son who is nine months and two weeks old.

Onyinye Onome, in series of Facebook posts and live videos, alleged that her life is in danger for exposing her husband as he allegedly has the backing of powerful men.

She claims she didn’t date her husband for long before marrying him.

They had their traditional marriage in December 2019 and she soon welcomed a son who is now nine months and two weeks old.

She claimed she started suspecting her husband was into men and told his family but they didn’t do anything about it. However, she said in a lengthy Facebook live video that an answer she got from one of his family members made her suspicious that they were aware.

She claims she came out to the sitting room one day and saw her husband and son lying naked with her son touching her husband’s penis and when she warned him about it, he laughed it off.

She added that she later noticed her son was in severe pains and took him to the hospital where it was confirmed that he was sexually molested.

She added that her son was also pooing blood and had scars in his anus.

However, she has accused the doctor in the General Hospital she took her son to of trying to prevent her from getting justice.

She claims the doctor staged a fake human rights activist to handle the case.

She further alleged that she has an audio evidence of this.

She called on Nigerians to help her get justice for her son, who she says hardly sleeps, is always crying out of pain, and can barely sit.

She also claimed her life is in danger and her husband should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

She put out his number online for good measure.

One of her Facebook post reads: “Please friends and family…I need justice for my 9months 2wks son who has been suffering sexual molestation by his very own father who is into men unknowing to me….

“We got married traditionally 20th December 2019 and I have been observing a lot of things in him that was unusual and I called on members of his family on 2 occasions telling them I feel my husband is into men but they never said anything about it…Imagine a wife saying such about your brother and all kept deaf ears not until I noticed my son pulling his dick on different occasions and we had it hot…

“Now my son poos blood and has scars in is anus which a doctor in general hospital confirmed… And the doctor immediately called on a human rights lawyer to see to the child and give him justice…

“My husband has not directly picked his call but has used different means to end my life…”



