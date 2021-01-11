Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, is expected to return to action on Thursday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since December after picking up an injury against Tottenham Hotspurs.

He was expected to feature in the Gunners FA Cup game against Newcastle United over the weekend but was not named in the team sheet for the game.

Ahead of the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Thursday evening, Arteta, speaking to the official club website, confirmed Partey will feature for the club.

“Thomas has been in full training for the last four or five days, he’s completely asymptomatic,” Arteta said on Monday.

“It would be a little bit rushed to try and play him against Newcastle but I think he will be ready for Thursday,” he added.

Arsenal will host Palace at the Emirates Stadium at 8:pm.

Partey so far has only made six appearances for Arsenal.