Nigerian superstar Wizkid’s last son has turned one today, August 1 and in line with the usual birthday ritual, photos of the lad have been splashed on social media.

Despite keeping their private life relatively low-key, Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock shared the special moment with fans.

The renowned manager took to her Instagram account to express her love and joy for their son.

In the series of adorable photos, Wizkid’s son could be seen smiling and enjoying the attention as he marked his milestone birthday.

The photos showed both looks of when he was a newborn and his all-grown state.

The photos also showcased the strong bond between Wizkid’s children with Jada as they were captured enjoying each other’s company.

Check out more photos below: