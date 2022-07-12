Nigerian bigwig singer, Wizkid and songstress Tiwa Savage have made a joint appearance for the first time in two years.

The former bestfriends were at loggerheads since the past two years, and have not been spotted in the same space theron.

However, they have quashed their rumoured ‘beef’ as they were captured in their good old lovey-dovey nature.

Wizkid and Tiwa met at the backstage of the Afrobeats Festival in Germany where Wizkid was billed to perform.

A video that has surfaced online captures the Grammy winner walking passionately towards the songstress and eventually giving her a deep hug.

Their show of affection stirred cheers from the spectators.

Another footage also captured Tiwa Savage vibing hard while the star boy gives an electrifying performance in the night.

Watch video below: