Rapper Kwesi Arthur received a kingly welcome in the Upper East regional capital Wa, during his first-time visit.

Kwesi, who is on a regional tour, arrived in Wa after spending days in Tamale.

Some footages shared on social media captured the warm reception he and his entourage received from the good people of Wa.

He was led into the heart of the capital with a motorcade, before motor riders took charge in taking him on a tour across the region.

They were gassing him up while shouting his ‘Ashawo Season’ mantra, in recognition of his craft.

An elated Kwesi took videos of the scene while interacting with his fans consisting of children and teens.

The thick crowd ushered him into the Wa Na palace where he touched down to pay due diligence before proceeding for his agenda.

Watch video below: