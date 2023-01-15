Ngerian superstar Wizkid has go this fans oohing and aahing after he shared a first photo of his newborn child.

WIzkid, months earlier, announced he had welcomed a baby with Jada Pollock, his third baby mama who doubles as his manager, but they did not reveal his identity.

But, three months after childbirth, Wizkid has revealed the baby identity, which confirms the child is a boy.

The yet-to-be-named baby is the fourth child the singer would father in 11 years.

He shared the photo on his Instagram page on January 14 and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

It will also be the first time that the singer has shown off both his two sons with Jada in a single photo.

Fans have gushed over the beauty of the lad whom they say is a photocopy of his boyish-looking father.

Wizkid welcomed his first child, a son, Boluwatife, with his then-teenage girlfriend, Oluwanishola Ogudu, in 2012 when he was just 21.