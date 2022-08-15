Funsi-based musician, Wiyaala, has refused to keep mute after what she said is an embarrassing and disrespectful experience she faced after her SummerStage performance in New York.

Wiyaala, who performed with the hopes of being honoured with a citation by the organisers, said they changed the initial plan to rather award her backstage.

This was after Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, who headlined the show alongside Wiyaala, was honoured with his award on stage before the over 5,000 fans who graced the show.

This ignited fury in Wiyaala who has boycotted the award until the organisers render a valid explanation and apology.

According to her, her management team was informed that persons from the camp of Shatta Wale ordered for the development.

In a lengthy statement she released on her Facebook platforms, she humbly requests Shatta Wale to deny or refute the claims so she can take further actions.

A portion of her statement read, “At about 8.15 pm Shatta Wale’s performance was paused and Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson and Wiyaala went to the back of the stage for the presentation of the citations. Vanessa went forward to do the presentation whilst an unknown person advised Wiyaala to wait. The presentation was made to Shatta Wale. Vanessa then immediately vacated the stage without calling Wiyaala forward. Wiyaala was then told she could receive her award back stage out of sight of the audience.

“Vanessa was challenged by members of Wiyaala’s team as to why she had not been called forward to receive her Citation on stage. Initially Vanessa blamed the organisers (SummerStage NYC), but eventually said that she had been blocked from calling Wiyaala forward by Team Shatta Wale. Wiyaala does not accept awards or citations from any organisation backstage.

“Wiyaala respectfully requests that Team Shatta Wale confirms if they did block Wiyaala coming on stage to receive her citation at the same time as Shatta Wale. And if they did no such thing, then Vanessa L Gibson should account for why she disrespected Wiyaala in this manner on a night of supposed unity and mutual support.”

Shatta is yet to publicly address the issue per the request of Wiyaala.