Carlo Ancelotti says he will retire once his time with Los Blancos comes to an end.

The former AC Milan gaffer is regarded as one of the greatest managers of his time, having achieved enormous success since his career began in 1992.

He is the only manager to have won a league title in each of Europe’s top five leagues, with triumphs at AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

The 63-year-old is also the most successful manager in Champions League history.

On the back huge achievements, Ancelotti has confirmed his intention to retire from management when he leaves Real Madrid.

“This stage at Real will end my career,” he told Il Messagero, quoted by 90mins. “After Los Blancos, I’ll stop.

“Real is the top of football. It makes sense to put an end to it after this experience.”

Ancelotti’s contract with Madrid ends in 2024, though he could still extend it after that date.