Wife of veteran actor, Adjetey Anang, has shared stunning pictures on social media to celebrate her 40th birthday.

On Saturday, March 26, Elom Anang, took to Instagram to post some dazzling photos.

Dressed in a golden bespoke gown by Lakopué, Mrs Anang looked stunning in her no-hands corset.

Her looks were sparkled with chandelier dangling earrings, and golden number balloons which made her stand out.

Her birthday photos were captured by Demigod Photograph.

Below are the pictures shared on Instragram: