Popular Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, has finally opened up for the first time in three years after the death of his late wife, Bettie Jenifer.

The celebrated actor has been so quiet on the death of his wife who was murdered in Greenbelt, Maryland, in the United States of America (USA).

Following his wife’s untimely death, reports went viral that the police had invited the Ghanaian to answer some questions.

Due to that many came to the conclusion that he might have a hand in his wife’s death.

In the interview, Chris Attoh said his wife’s death broke him down because he loved her so much.

The Ghanaian, who is currently based in California, stated that he is not ready to go into details regarding his wife’s death.

Mr Attoh, however, clarified that he was never a suspect in his late wife’s death.

Watch video below: