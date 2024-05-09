Waste management group, Zoomlion has revealed some customers have been blacklisted over outstanding debts, spanning several months.

As a result, they no longer pick waste from these households, a development Zoomlion says the affected individuals are aware of.

The Communications Manager, Ernest Morgan Acquah, disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV in the wake of complaints about uncollected waste.

“Most people who complain that over three months waste has not been collected have been blacklisted, they are aware. We should know that the waste collection that we’re doing is a private business, and individuals must also do their part.

“Individuals have to pay for their waste but most people think that there’s a segment of waste that is paid by government and so their individual waste should be paid by government as well,” he explained.

Stressing Zoomlion’s commitment to superior customer service, Mr Acquah said the company has begun a pay as you dump system in some areas.

“When you talk of Ashaiman, part of Sahara in Ablekuma West, Oyarifa and some other areas, we’ve resorted to pay as you dump because we service them on regular basis and at the end of the month, they don’t pay.

“Most companies come into the waste management system, and they die out because they don’t get the money back to continue to do the work,” he bemoaned.

