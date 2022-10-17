The University of Cape Coast (UCC) chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has abandoned the ongoing strike action of the four labour unions in the Public Universities in Ghana.

It includes University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Ghana Association of University Administrators, Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana, and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana.

The industrial action commenced on Monday, October 17, 2022, in protest of vehicle maintenance allowance and other conditions of service.

The UCC-UTAG in a statement said it supports the action to press home their demands, adding that the mother union must resist any unilateral decision to make its members worse off.

However, its academic calendar prevents it from joining the strike action.

The statement has further urged UTAG to consider legal action to compel the government to abide by its agreement on the Vehicle maintenance allowance.

“Since there is an agreement between UTAG and the Government on the payment of the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and Off-Campus Allowances (OCA), UTAG may consider initiating legal action against the State to compel the Ministry of Finance and other relevant state agencies to effect payment of VMA and OCA as agreed,” the statement added.