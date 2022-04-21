Artistes Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have been forced to patch things up, a latest video in circulation has revealed.

The two, who have been at loggerheads since August 2022, came face-to-face in France for an upcoming promotional concert.

They were accompanied by French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, who created opportunities for them in the host country.

All eyes were on them when the two superstars walked into the room, to monitor how they break the ice.

But, they did not give out any negative vibe as they shook hands and had a brief interaction.

After the act, Stonebwoy quietly retired to his seat while Sarkodie went about exchanging pleasantries with other team members.

Netizens have applauded them for their exhibition of maturity.

Stonebwoy entered into the bad books of Sarkodie when he punched one of the latter’s bodyguards during an altercation.

Stonebwoy was invited for the rehearsal of then upcoming Rapperholic Concert, but things turned sour when Stonebwoy allegedly punched Sarkodie’s bodyguard.

The issue led to series of call-outs from both parties who gave different versions of what transpired that midnight.

That was the last time they have had any known encounter, except for their latest meeting at the France airport.