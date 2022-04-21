Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, paid a visit to former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, at his residence ahead of his book launch.

The 36-year-old forward was at the residence of Mr. Nyantakyi to invite him to the launch of his maiden memoir on April 30, 2022.

They say “Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting”



I presented an invitation to Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, fmr GFA boss.



Thank you Sir for everything.#worldasamoahgyanday#kelsmedia pic.twitter.com/fseII7smT6 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) April 21, 2022

Asamoah Gyan will unveil his first book as he details his life, career, and business.

The ex-Sunderland striker spent time with the man referred to as the ‘gentle giant’ as they talk about his days with the Black Stars.

The former Stade Rennais attacker has invited many top dignitaries including current President Nana Akufo-Addo, CAF President Patrice Motsepe, and Senegal legend star El-hadji Diouf.

Ghana’s all-time leading scorer is yet to hang his boots. The 36-year-old played his first World Cup under Kwesi Nyantakyi in 2006 in Germany.

He subsequently played in 2010 and 2014 in South Africa and Brazil respectively all under the former CAF 1st vice president’s tenure as GFA boss.

The 36-year-old played in every AFCON from 2008 to 2019 but will be missing the tournament for the first time in over a decade after being left out of Ghana’s squad.

The former Ghana captain has had an interesting career, which has seen him ply his trade through three continents. Gyan played in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

However, these days he is unattached after ending his stay with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.