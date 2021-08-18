Quentin Tarantino said he has made good on a vow he made as a child never to give money to his mother.

In an interview with “Billions” co-creator Brian Koppelman for “The Moment” podcast, Tarantino said that because his mother was not supportive of his writing career when he was young, he’s never felt obligated to share his riches with her.

Tarantino said that as a child, he struggled academically and that his mother was frustrated that he’d write screenplays instead of doing his schoolwork.

“In the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little writing career — with the finger quotes — this little writing career that you’re doing, that s— is f—— over,'” he recalled.

“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go, ‘OK lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mummy. You get nothing because you said that.'”

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director added that despite his success, he’s never purchased a car or a house for his mother, who is still living.

However, he added, “I helped her out of a jam with the IRS.”

Throughout his career, Tarantino, 58, has won two Academy Awards for screenwriting; one for “Pulp Fiction” and the other for “Django Unchained.”

When Koppelman tried to persuade him to buy his mother something extravagant, Tarantino remained resolute.

“There are consequences for your words,” he said with a laugh.

“As you deal with your children, remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone [about what’s] meaningful to them.”

Now, his mother has come out with her own statement, responding to Tarantino’s claim, “Regarding my son Quentin—I support him, I’m proud of him and love him and his growing new family. It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my grandson Leo.”

Zastoupil added that it is easy for media and podcast comments to “spin and go viral without full context” and she does “not not wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy.”