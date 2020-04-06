Controversial broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, has been a subject of social media trolls for saying that her tap has not been running for two weeks.

Her comment followed pro-poor measures announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his address to nation on Sunday.

To mitigate the effects of the recent lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo said “the Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply.



“Furthermore, government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities.”



Sharing her thoughts on the President’s announcement, Miss Otoo posted this on twitter: “Let’s examine this water bill… my water hasn’t flowed in two weeks. I swear Nana Addo get muff…”



Her comment did not go down well with some social media users who took her to the cleaners.

Read some comments below:

Good morning, please my tap still doesn’t flow and if it makes anyone’s blood boil, that be my back case. https://t.co/GX5dUsFoKS — ❤️Mz O2 (@Bridget_Otoo) April 6, 2020

Oh fior kor

Wo pre dodo 😏😏 — Akosua Bhim Kaakyire 😤 (@Bhim_Kaakyire) April 5, 2020

As if we weren’t expecting a negative agenda from u — barca4lyff 2 (@Barca4lyff2) April 5, 2020

Your tap no flow for 3 weeks saf u still go pay water bill

Dem alleviate you from this burden for 3 months nso uno dey like… Ei — b33ma tenten (@KZharque) April 6, 2020