The Director of Public Affairs of the Parliament, Kate Addo, is assuring consensus building following a disagreement between the Speaker, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye and the Minority.

This follows the indefinite suspension of sitting by the Speaker who told Members of Parliament “we cannot go on holidays because we are not in normal times,” in reference to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, in response described the move as shocking and dictatorial, insisting his side of the House will not accept it because the Speaker has no power to do so.

For a peaceful resolution of the issue, Director of Public Affairs of the Parliament in a statement said both the Majority and Minority Leaders in Parliament are deliberating on how best to resolve the confusion after sitting abruptly ended on Saturday, April 4, 2020.



“Notwithstanding the misunderstanding and seeming acrimonious note on which the House ended, the Leadership of the House is in communication to resolve the issues for the benefit of the country which remains paramount,” the statement said

