A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has for the umpteenth time asked President Akufo-Addo to terminate the appointment of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, a new face may provide innovative solutions to Ghana’s struggling economy.

“There should be better managers of the economy among the echelons of the NPP, and the indubitable truism that Ghana and the management of the economy will not grind to a halt when Ken is no longer in charge, should point to the dispensability of all human beings,” parts of his post read.

Drawing some analogies, Professor Gyampo said, the new experience and innovations introduced by the CEO of STC Nana Akomea, and the Mayor of Accra, Henry Quartey, provide useful lessons on the ability to transform systems with fresh and innovative ideas.

“We cannot run the nation like spiritual churches, whose activities hover around their leadership, and die when their leaders are no more. The impression being insinuated that, there can be no successful management of our economy without the current minister, is unproductive and only serves to dissipate our scarce brains, talents and human resources that must be brought on board to help,” he added.

In a social media post on Monday, he said while the Finance Minister in his appearance before the Committee sought refuge in the law, the use of the law to defend one’s self was only the minimum, adding that conscience is the most critical issue.

“He himself admits that things are hard, and of course, harder in Ghana than elsewhere in Africa. His own party people know why they have passed a vote of no confidence against him in their hearts,” he stated.

