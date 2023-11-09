Having realised the mental torture many people, especially the young ones are going through under the harsh economic conditions of this country, rapper Okyeame Kwame released his latest song, Insha Allah last month.

The mid-tempo tune which features fast rising rapper, King Paluta and also produced by the latter see the duo proffer words of encouragement to listeners not to easily give up the fight for survival.

Both rappers are blessed with lyrical competence and that was surely on display as Okyeame Kwame and his protégé, King Paluta waxing in their rap skills and delivery.

Perhaps, charmed by Okyeame’s rap skills on the song, King Paluta known for songs such as Yahitte and Ahowdwo praised the former as the best rapper alive in a twitter post.

Already, the newest tune is getting lots of attention on social media with the “rap battle” that the two served rap fanatics and music audience.

However, the 2009 VGMA Artiste of the Year winner told Graphic Showbiz that Insha Allah, which is one of the songs off his upcoming Love and Hustle album, is to encourage listeners and the Ghanaian general public not to easily give up in these hard times.

“Truthfully, it is difficult for people to even afford three square meals a day or buy common foods like kenkey and fish or beans and gari.

“We are in difficult times and currently, Ghanaians must be told it will be alright because it is tough and difficult.

“It is difficult for people to buy a bowl of gari and beans, it is difficult to buy kenkey, and when you watch television, children below the ages of five are dying of hunger. Someone must inject positivity in the media so while I’m encouraging people to love themselves, I’m equally urging people not to give up but go out there and hustle,” he stated.