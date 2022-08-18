The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has summoned a Communications Team member, Hopeson Adorye and Tafo Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Ekow Assafuah.

The two, according to the party, are to appear before the National Complaints Committee for endorsing a flagbearer hopeful contrary to its Code of Conduct.

“Ekow Vincent is said to have in an interview on Oyerepa Radio endorsed a candidate. Even though he was prompted by the host that it was in contravention of the rules and regulations governing the party’s election, Ekow Vincent insisted that his candidate was the best choice,” a statement, signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, read.

Mr Adorye on the other hand has come under criticism over comments he allegedly made that “Northerners and Muslims are only fit for Running Mate positions” during a health walk over the weekend in honour of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

The walk dubbed Aduru woso to wit it’s your turn, saw participants clad in branded party T-shirts with pictures of Mr Kyerematen march through the principal streets of Kumasi as they declare their support for his flagbearership race.

In view of this, the NPP’s National Steering Committee has also written to Mr Kyerematen to answer questions on why the walk took place despite sanctions imposed on such gatherings by the party.

The statement noted as part of plans to prevent such occurrences, the National Steering Committee will meet all Presidential hopefuls to court their support and full cooperation in respect of their compliance with the Party’s Code of Conduct.

“We wish to further reiterate that the leadership of the Party is determined and committed to ensuring that activities of all Party executives or officers, individuals, groups, supporters and loyalists of presidential and parliamentary hopefuls, do not breach the Party’s Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: