The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has revealed why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is interested in the district level election.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr. Gbande said they are interested because they want to understand how the Electoral Commission will conduct the 2024 elections.

“We are very interested, and we have been closely monitoring the activities of this election because it has a bearing on the next elections that will be organized so we have been following keenly as far as the district assembly elections are concerned” he said.

“The situation that we find ourselves in as a nation is largely because we have an Electoral Commissioner who does not believe in consensus building and is not willing to learn. We could have avoided this situation if she had engaged stakeholders and had been willing to do what was right” Mr. Gbande added.

The NDC man attributed the challenges that interrupted Tuesday’s Assembly and Unit Committee elections in some voting centers across the country to the poor leadership skills of Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa.

In his view, it is important that they closely follow the process to ensure electoral mistakes that plagued the polls do not recur in the general elections in 2024.

