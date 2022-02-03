The main reason the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is against the controversial electronic transaction levy (E-levy) has been revealed.

According to former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the passage of E-levy will keep the opposition party in perpetual opposition.

The NDC through its Members of Parliament has succeeded in rejecting the levy government intends to use to generate more revenue for development.

The E-levy was introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions on digital payments and electronic platform transactions.

A charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

But the NDC maintains that, its passage will exacerbate the plight of Ghanaians. The Minority has also vowed to ensure the Majority does not have its way.

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Reacting to this, Mr Jacobs said the NDC’s position is of partisan interest not national interest.

“E-levy will perform wonders in this country and this NDC knows it will lose the 2024 elections that is why they are polluting the minds of Ghanaians,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Mr Jacobs, who is no more a member of the NDC, claimed the party has decided to confuse Ghanaians about the importance of the E-levy to ensure the Akufo-Addo government fails.

“The lies the NDC is putting out about E-levy are sickening. If E-levy will take government to opposition, why don’t you allow them,” he quizzed.

He challenged the NDC to provide alternative to the E-levy if they indeed meant well for the ordinary Ghanaian.

He urged Ghanaians not to fall for the lies and propaganda of the NDC but rather support the Akufo-Addo government to accelerate Ghana’s development.

He also appealed to government to continue the public engagements on the E-levy and ensure the monies accrued to use for its intended purpose.