Chief Executive Officer of Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO), Dr Ibrahim Anyars, has revealed why all beneficiaries of the programme introduced in 2018 were asked to remain at post despite its expiration.

According to him, the extension is to make arrangements and give the opportunity to the module implementation department to work through their system to be able to see where vacancies are.

“The reason for the extension for the NABCO personnel is to support those who qualify to find employment and those who are fit to work in their institutions and for the rest of them they may want to pursue a career so that they can be supported through their career pathway,” he said.

He made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

Dr Anyars said these are individual choices and based on individual aspirations, adding that every trainee came to the programme on account of the fact that there was a challenge with employment and they needed to give them that opportunity.

He said throughout the three-year programme, the stipends were paid and therefore entreated them to avoid engaging in matters that will stampede their chances as the government is trying hard to find them employment.

Meanwhile, scores of trainees hit the street Thursday, February 17, 2022, demonstrating against the inability of the government to offer them permanent employment.

In addition to the demand for permanent employment, the trainees also demanded the payment of arrears owed them, ranging from four to eight months.