National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Twifo Atti Morkwa, David Vondee is worried over the criticisms Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has faced in the 60% sale of Social Security and National Insurance Trust’s (SSNIT) four hotels.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Vondee said Mr Acheampong as a businessman may not have committed any crime in investing his money in a profitable business.

Acknowledging he was against the sale of state assets, he however, questioned why the Abetifi lawmaker has become the target and not SSNIT who decided to sell off the shares.

Mr Vondee who indicated Mr Acheampong was a good friend suggested that if possible, the latter should let go off the hotels to settle the dust on the controversy.

Mr Acheampong who owns Rock City Hotel in the past weeks has been making the headlines after North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa exposed an attempt by SSNIT to sell some hotels to him.

The hotels at the center of the controversy include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and Trust Lodge Hotel.

Many groups and individuals, including the Trades Union Congress, have condemned the transaction.

On Tuesday, Mr Ablakwa led a demonstration dubbed Hands off our Hotels, to compel President Akufo-Addo to prevent the sale of these hotels.

Listen to the MP in the video above:

ALSO READ: