Mother of 4-year-old boy who was allegedly inflicted with broken glass wounds by his step father has explained why she kept quiet about the abuse.

According to her, she lived in fear of not being catered for by her husband as she is presently not working and couldn’t fend for herself.

Wisdom Godfred is in the grips of the Kasoa Division of Dovvsu for inflicting wounds on his 4-year-old son at Buduburam.

Man arrested for torturing four-year-old boy with broken bottle

Mr Godfred who is a Nigerian, is said to have subjected the 4-year-old boy to severe wounds with a broken bottle for reasons only police investigations can reveal.

The suspect is said to have constantly abused the child with all kinds of objects.

The suspect, according to Kofi Adjei’s report, has another child with the victim’s mother who is also of Nigerian descent.

“He actually told the police that he wanted to kill the boy because he cannot take care of his child and someone else’s,” Kofi reported.

His actions which angered the youth of Gomoa Buduburam nearly resulted in him being lynched.

Mr Godfred who is currently in the custody of the police will be arraigned before court.

The 4-year-old boy is also currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed facility as his mother takes care of him.

